A fast-food restaurant reopened this morning (Tuesday) following a month-long closure.

The kitchen, restaurant and staff areas at McDonald’s in Stamford have been refurbished to improve the surroundings for customers and employees.

Franchise owner Glyn Pashley invested more than £500,000 into the upgrade which has seen the restaurant refitted, new kitchen equipment installed and the toilets refurbished.

McDonald's in Stamford has reopened.

The staff rest room has also been upgraded with its own dedicated changing rooms and toilets.

Glyn said: “We wanted to make sure we’re offering a pleasant environment for staff and customers. It’s also important for us to demonstrate the confidence we have in the future even though the market is difficult.”

Stamford mayor Kelham Cooke was invited to cut the ribbon before customers were allowed through the doors. He was also given a tour of the upgraded kitchen and chatted to staff about how the business operates.

The new-look restaurant.

The work was carried out by contractors from Northamptonshire company F K Restorations. They have created separate counters for customers and delivery drivers, slimline kiosks have replaced the older models and new tablets have been installed at some of the tables.

McDonald’s first opened in Stamford on December 6, 2003 and Glyn bought the franchise last year.

Branches are subject to a seven-year refurbishment project with the Bourne branch in line for an upgrade next year.

STamford mayor Kelham Cooke and franchise owner Glyn Pashley.

