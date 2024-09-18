Two men have admitted wounding another in a street attack involving four men and their victim.

Ellis Musgrove, 27, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, and George Broom, 26, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall, each pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding charges during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jonathan Dunne, prosecuting, said the complainant, Rhys Ford, has been contacted and those pleas were acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ellis Musgrove, George Broom and Jamie Musgrove

Two other defendants have already admitted the more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Ford.

They are Archie Coulson, 19, of Uffington Road, Stamford, and Jamie Musgrove, 20, of Kesteven Road, Stamford.

Coulson has also pleaded guilty to having a kitchen-style knife in Foundry Road, Stamford, on April 1.

Musgrove has admitted two further charges of having an offensive weapon, namely a tyre wrench, in Foundry Road, and assaulting an emergency worker.

The case had been listed for a trial that was due to begin at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (September 23).

But following the guilty pleas of all four defendants Recorder John Hardy KC vacated the trial date.

All four defendants will now be sentenced together on a date yet to be fixed at Lincoln Crown Court.

They all remain remanded into custody until the sentence hearing.

Lincolnshire Police said previously that officers were called to Foundry Road during the early hours of Monday, April 1, to a report of an assault.

A man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment after the incident.