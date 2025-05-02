We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

10 years ago

Plans to redevelop the former Cummins Social Club in Stamford pose a very high danger of damage to a stone barn, a court heard.

The Cecil Estate Family Trust has challenged plans to knock down the building in Blackfriars Street and build a four-storey office block in its place.

Lawyers from the trust told Mr Justice Holgate in the High Court that South Kesteven District Council should never have granted planning permission.

Plans for the new building, known as The Hub, were submitted by digital investment firm Haatch and approved in September.

In court, lawyers for the trust said the social club was attached to a listed stone wall and medieval barn. The redevelopment plans include excavating the basement and the trust claims this could collapse the barn and wall.

Lawyers for the council argued that the decision was lawfully made and should be upheld, and that the need to protect private rights, such as securing the barn and the wall during construction, would be dealt with by the Party Walls Act.

Mr Justice Holgate is expected to give a written decision later.

A former Little Chef restaurant will be turned into a cafe, bistro and shop, providing evening entertainment and food. Alan and Julia Freeman are refurbishing the building off the A47 in Morcott and hope to open the new venture by the end of June.

It will be run by their son Bradley Freeman and will be called the Country Lounge Coffee Bar.

Alan, who also runs The Royal Oak in Duddington, said he hoped to bring new life to a building that had lain empty for three years.

The Little Chef in Morcott closed in September 2012. It was one of 67 failing restaurants to shut nationwide.

Planning consent for the refurbishment is not needed, but the family does need a licence to serve alcohol.

25 years ago

Stamford's Blackstones Club has been thrown a lifeline from being bulldozed after it was given the option to buy the site.

Members of Blackstones' Sports and Social Club have voted in favour of looking at buying the Lincoln Road site from its landlords Invensys, after an emergency meeting.

The four-acre site has been earmarked for houses by David Wilson Homes, which was expected to buy the football pitch and club grounds when the club's tenancy ends on May 31.

Saturday's match against Eynesbury looked like being the last in the club's 109-year history.

Now protestors fighting to stop the closure will have to persuade David Wilson Homes to pull out of the deal.

Eric Marvel, chairman of Blackstones' sports and social club committee, said it was still early days but the offer was a step in the right direction. He was unable to elaborate on the cost of the deal but added that funding from national governing body Sport England could be one option to meet it.

Stamford man and father of two Nicholas Rudd-Jones has been appointed a director of the Mercury's parent company.

Mr Rudd-Jones, 40, of St George's Square, is taking on the new role of group managing director of publishing.

He said: "The best thing about Stamford is the people. It's a very active and friendly place, which is important with having two young sons. My own hobbies include walking. I also enjoy butterfly watching.”

Mr Rudd-Jones likes to go out in Stamford, and can often be spotted having a Sunday lunchtime drink in The Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street.

50 years ago

Stamford petty sessions. Mrs Annie Willis, of 49 Lambeth Walk, Stamford, was cycling along Radcliffe Road on 20th April when a lorry belonging to Messrs Williamson Cliff Ltd approached. An iron bar was protruding from the vehicle, and being unable to avoid it Mrs Willis put up her hand to shield her face. The bar struck her arm and knocked her from her machine.

As a result of the incident, the driver of the lorry, Thomas Frederick Armstrong of 22, Council Houses, Easton-on-the-Hill, was charged with having on the vehicle a support bar for the sideboards which was not in such a condition that no danger was caused or likely to be caused to persons on the road. He pleaded ‘guilty’ and was fined £2, with 4s 5d costs.

Stamford Church Lad’s Club. "It seems to me that the good character of the nation must depend on the good character of its citizens. I hope and trust that you will continue to turn out good citizens and equip them with everything you can to help them face the future for at least another 30 years," said Mrs Conant, wife of Major RJE Conant when she opened the Stamford Church Lads' Club May Market on Thursday.

Mrs Conant, who suggested the good work they were doing at the club was of national importance, remarked that it was a great thing to keep such good works going for such a length of time.

"As the mother of three sons I feel very thankful to know that there are still people who care how the young men of today are brought up, and who are willing to give up their time in these busy days to help and guide young men.

Dog bit boy allegations. Stanley Alfred Moston, 12, of Maiden Lane, Stamford, appeared before the borough magistrates on Saturday to answer a charge of failing to keep a dangerous dog under proper control on 16 April. He pleaded ‘not guilty’. Margaret Roughton, 11a, Maiden Lane, said her 41-year-old son, Barry, was playing with the dog on the drying-ground at the rear of her house when she saw the dog, mongrel fox terrier, on top of the boy and biting his face. She took Barry indoors and bathed his face. Later he was taken to the hospital and was given an injection.

In reply to Mr AR Kelham (clerk), Mrs Roughton said she had no fear of the dog doing anything to the boy when he was playing with it.

PC Wattam said the defendant told him that when he let the dog loose the little boy next door used to hit it with a spade and with sticks.

Moston, on oath, said he had had the dog for nearly three years and in the first instance it was in a public house, where it became quite used to being friendly with everybody. Since he had lived in Maiden Lane he had received no complaint nor had any cause to restrain the dog.

This case seemed to have arisen with a Labrador dog Mrs Roughton now had in her charge and which she allowed to roam at will. The dogs fought, and he thought it had caused a few words among the women. He suggested that the boy might have fallen and grazed his face. It was only a superficial wound.

The magistrates dismissed the case.

100 years ago

Cycling without lights. Edward Ongley, groom, of Gunthorpe, was fined 2s 6d for riding a bicycle without a light at Oakham at 11.30pm on the 25th April. Harold Kernick, general dealer, Uppingham, for a similar offence at Manton at 9.45pm on the 25th was fined 10s.



A 25-minute fight at Langtoft. Farmer and nephew come to blows. At Bourne Police Court on Thursday Walter Reedman snr, was summoned by his nephew, Walter Reedman jnr, for a common assault at Langtoft on April 18th. Mr R Wade, characterised the offence as one of serious assault and battery. He said, the defendant, who was a farmer, had become jealous of his nephew, who was a smallholder, and had made accusations against his nephew of being on too familiar terms with the defendant's son's wife. On the day in question the defendant dismounted from his bicycle and after having had some conversation with his nephew struck him a savage blow on the right eye. The nephew defended himself, and in the course of a struggle got the defendant on the ground. Subsequently the defendant struck his nephew with a series of blows. Later in the day, when the complainant was passing the defendant's house, the latter came out and shouted, "How do you feel now? Do you want any more?".

Street accident in Stamford. Motor-cyclist's leg fractured. An accident occurred in St Peter's Hill, Stamford, shortly after 8 o'clock on Thursday morning. Mr William Stubbs of Vine Street, was riding a motor-cycle in the direction of Tinwell when he came into collision with a motor delivery van, belonging to Mr T H Wright, which was entering St Peter's Hill from the Sheep Market, where it is garaged. The two vehicles crashed almost opposite the Wheatsheaf Inn.

It is said that Mr Stubbs was thrown over the handlebars of his machine, and he sustained a compound fracture of one of his legs and suffered severely from shock.

The driver of the van, Mr W Boyden, was not injured, and he rendered what aid he could to Mr Stubbs. Mr T H Wright and others also assisted, and the injured man, who was placed on the stretcher from the ambulance depot opposite All Saints' Rectory, was conveyed in a motor-van to the infirmary, where he was treated and detained. He is now making satisfactory progress. The motor-cycle was rather badly damaged, but the damage to the van was not so extensive.

‘The Lighter Side’

"I must see the doctor today - I don't like the look of my wife."

"I'll come with you, old man; I can't bear the sight of mine either."

200 years ago

Rock Cottage and estate in Stamford to be sold by auction in the month of May next, in six lots. Premises and garden, formerly used as a brewery. The weighing-machine will be included in lot 3. Further particulars may be known on application to Mr Boyfield or MrTorkington, both of Stamford.

On Wednesday night an inquest was held in St Martin's, Stamford Baron, by Wm Hop kinson, Gent. coroner, on the body of Wm Pitman, wool-winder, about 50 years of age, who on the same evening dropped down in a fit at the back of the George Inn, and died in a few minutes. Verdict, by the visitation of God.

To put out as apprentices. Two stout healthy boys, one about 13, the other 15 years of age. For particulars apply to the overseers of Hacconby, if by letter, post paid. Personal applications would be preferred.

R James's Powder is acknowledged to be the greatest discovery in medicine during the last century. In cases of fever it will often effect a cure in a few hours, especially when freely given and at the outset of the disease. It is administered with equal success in all attacks of measles, St Anthony's fire, sore throat, pleurisy, and rheumatism; but as colds and catarrhs partake more or less of inflammatory symptoms, this powder is peculiarly efficacious in cutting short their duration, which, however harmless they may be thought, often terminate in pulmonary affections, the fatal consequences of which are but too well known. As an alternative in chronic diseases, it is an admirable remedy.

Dr James's Powder continues to be prepared by Messrs Newbery, from the only copy of the process left by Dr James in his own handwriting, which was deposited with their grandfather in 1746, when he became joint proprietor; and is sold by them, at the original warehouse, No. 45, in St Paul's Churchyard.