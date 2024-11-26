A sentimental builder was left in disbelief after homeowners answered the message he left 30 years ago.

Faye Pulleyn and partner Adam Brown discovered ‘hidden treasures’ while renovating their two-bedroom cottage in Ryhall Road, Stamford a few years ago.

Concealed in the fireplace was a cigarette packet containing shillings, cigarette cards, a key, a piece of wood with a pencil-written proverb on 'time goes by so quickly'.

Michael Whitehead with his items. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Keen to be found, the owner of the items left an ID card inside with his name, Michael Whitehead, and penned a note which read: “If this is found 30 years from now please find me if I’m still alive - I hope so. Or publish it in the Stamford Mercury. Thank you.”

When they ripped off the wallpaper cartoon-like doodles were also uncovered.

Faye, 34, said: “I loved finding it and thought it was really exciting.

Faye Pulleyn hands Michael Whitehead's items back to him. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The message Michael Whitehead left behind

“It made me think that we should do something similar.

“It also makes the house feel lived in.”

For Faye and Adam, who have a 16-month-old son Leo, time slipped by and it wasn’t until recently they decided to attempt to track down the owner of the items.

Faye said: “It would be lovely to find out whether he’s done this in any other properties and whether he has a particular passion for illustrations.”

The drawings were only discovered after the wallpaper was taken off during a renovation

Following the owner’s instructions they contacted the Rutland & Stamford Mercury, part of LincsOnline, in a bid to track down Mr Whitehead.

After a search of the internet and a useful tip off that he goes by the name Mick, the mystery man was identified as the owner of Manthorpe-based Whitehead Building Ltd.

“I can’t believe someone found it,” said Mick, 57.

“I have always been interested in history and have hidden items more times than I can remember.”

Michael Whitehead's hidden items

He jokingly added: “It’s nice to know I’m still alive.”

Mick recalls buying the two-bedroom cottage in Ryhall Road just over 30 years ago for £40,000.

The builder completed a renovation of the home, which is when he hid the makeshift time capsule, but moved out a couple of years later after meeting his wife Alison.

The couple runs Whitehead Building Ltd together and has two adult children, Max and Jodie.

Drawings were found on the wall

“I loved that cottage - I should have kept it,” Mick admitted.

The businessman has continued to build on his passion for art and almost ended up on Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year - although his drawings are a far cry from those penned on the walls.

Although Mick has hidden notes and ‘gifts’ at other properties he’s worked on, none have made it back to him yet.

Michael Whitehead told anyone who found the items to put something in the Stamford Mercury

The most memorable item Mick he’s put behind a fireplace is a fancy Chinese vase which the owner of a property didn’t want anymore. Taking after his dad, Max has also put in a passport photo.

Mick said: “I’m waiting for the next lot to show up in 50 years.

“It’s normally scrap or a note but the chances are it’s nice to look back at it.

'Time goes by so quickly'

“Every builder does it when they seal things up, kind of like a time capsule.”

Mick returned to his former house on Sunday (November 24) to meet with Faye and Adam, who handed back his old belongings.

A number of items were found in a Ryhall Road cottage which Michael Whitehead hid there during a renovation

Have you ever discovered hidden items in your house? Let us know in the comments.



