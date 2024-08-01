A Street Pastor is arranging special support in the wake of the Southport knife attack and riots.

Mike Freeman, a Stamford Street Pastor and retired police chief inspector, is responsible for organising specially trained pastors to help in the aftermath of some of the most shocking events in the country.

He is coordinating pastors living in and around Merseyside, who will go out later today onto the streets of Southport and be there for people who need a listening ear.

Mike Freeman with an award he received for his work with Response Pastors

Mike, who lives in the Stamford area, said: “Our pastors will be on the street and available to people who want to express their feelings.

“They will liaise with local police, who can alert them to those who need help but not necessarily that of an officer on duty.

“When we listen to people, we can also provide details for other groups or individuals if further or specialist support seems to be needed.”

Mike Freeman, left, with fellow Street Pastors Mark, Yvette and Judith. Photo: Alan Walters

Mike added that Response Pastors - pastors trained in attending the aftermath of traumatic events - can also provide a listening ear to police officers who have witnessed or had to deal with difficult situations.

Response Pastors formed with Mike’s input during the 2012 London Olympics to support the Metropolitan Police. Fortunately their services were not needed at the Games, but they have since deployed after numerous terrible events, including the bombings at the Manchester Arena and in London, the mass-shooting in Plymouth, and the Grenfell Tower fire.

To become a Response Pastor, people first volunteer as a Street Pastor, providing support to people who become vulnerable on a night out, sometimes due to drink or drugs.

After about 12 months an application can be made to be a Response Pastor, and about 700 people have undergone that training in the UK.

Stamford Street Pastors launched in 2011 and has continued to grow, with volunteers becoming familiar faces on the streets of the town on weekend nights.