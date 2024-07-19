A forklift driver who experienced shocking misogynistic abuse in the workplace is on a mission to spread kindness.

Jayne McKenzie was subjected to just one throwaway comment from a delivery driver while working in London nearly 30 years ago but it has played on her mind ever since.

She was used to the banter that went along with working in a male-dominated environment but nothing could prepare Jayne for the insult which was thrown at her by a complete stranger.

Jayne McKenzie has written a guide to kindness in the workplace

He made an explicit comment about Jayne’s pregnancy which was so shocking it has taken decades for her to speak about it and explore her feelings about it.

She said: “I was only 24 when this man said the most horrible thing to me. It didn’t break me or define me but I haven’t been able to let go of it.

“When I finally wrote down what he said to me, I started to think about why people act like that and that was the catalyst for writing a book.

“I wanted to create a pamphlet for the workplace to encourage people to think before they speak and realise that what they say could stay with someone for years.

“The book is written in the vernacular of a warehouse environment so it does contain a few F-words. It’s aimed at the sort of people who wouldn’t normally pick up a book about kindness. It’s an introduction to kindness and how it can change your life.”

The book, titled How Not To Be A Tool, is divided into four short chapters and designed to be read during a lunchbreak. It reveals the shocking comment which plagued Jayne for so long and explains the laws of vibration and attraction - the idea that you reap what you sow.

“If you are kind, loyal, helpful and giving, you give off a bright vibration and the universe will throw that back at you,” Jayne explains. “If you argue and gossip, you give off a dark vibration and that’s what you will get back.”

The remaining chapters offer advice on how to stop judging others and how to practise gratitude.

Alongside the book, Jayne hopes to branch out into public speaking to further spread her message. Anyone who would like to contact her about public speaking can email jaynemckenzie419@gmail.com

Having grown up in Tallington and attended Stamford High School before moving to London, Jayne returned to the area in her 30s and now lives in Empingham. She still holds a lorry driving licence but works as a reiki practitioner for both people and horses.

Jayne, 55, also describes herself as a solitary white witch, working with nature, moon cycles and spells to better her own life and casting the odd spell to bring good fortune to others.

In her spare time she can be found metal detecting around the Rutland countryside.

The book, which is self-published, is available to buy from Amazon for £6.89.