The MP for Rutland and Stamford is holding two public meetings next week about the council mergers coming down the tracks.

Tomorrow (Friday, March 21) local authorities across the country will be submitting to the government their preferred new council partners ahead of a widescale local government reorganisation that will see large new unitary councils created nationwide.

Alicia Kearns, MP

In Rutland and Lincolnshire there has been a series of suggestions, and the two likely suggestions for Rutland are a merger with Charnwood, North Leicestershire and Melton councils to create would could be a new North Leicestershire and Rutland council, or a new alignment with the North and South Kesteven councils and South Holland. This would create a new council of more than 405,000 residents.

It is known that Rutland will be submitting the North Leicestershire bid, but it is not clear as yet whether it will put its weight behind the Lincolnshire proposal. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has asked the authority and awaits an answer.

Save Rutland banner

Now Tory MP Alicia Kearns, who wants to ensure the ceremonial county of Rutland remains, is holding two meetings, to give residents more information.

She said: “I am holding these meetings to help keep residents updated on the plans of our local councils by sharing my understanding of the proposals that have been submitted to Government, and what happens next.

“I have been calling for multiple options to go forward to Government and crucially for residents to be consulted on more than one option, so I really want to use these meetings to hear your feedback on these plans for the future of Local Government in our communities.”

An Oakham meeting is being held on Monday (March 24) from 6pm to 7.30pm at Victoria Hall and on Thursday (March 27) a meeting will be held at Stamford Arts Centre from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Save Rutland banner

As yet the Rutland council has not held any engagement events for residents and councillors have said there is confusion about what is happening. It has said it will engage once the initial bid has gone in.

After this week’s submission the authorities will then have several months to come up with final proposals, with the ultimate decision about which new councils emerge being made by the government.