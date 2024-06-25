The ultimate muddy challenge is returning to a castle in July.

Whether you’re big or small, those of all ages can take part in muddy challenges on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7, when Tough Mudder for adults and Lidl Mudder for children returns to Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.

From monstrous obstacles to mud-covered hills, brave participants, whether individuals or in teams, the Tough Mudder challenge is a journey that celebrates teamwork and a ‘never given up’ spirit.

Tough Mudder is coming back to Belvoir Castle.

Matthew Brookes, managing director of Tough Mudder, said: "Tough Mudder Midlands is not just an event, it's a relentless assault on the senses, a gruelling test that will push participants to the limit.

“We've crafted a course this year surrounded by treacherous mud hills and an obstacle lineup that will challenge even the most seasoned Mudder warriors.

“We can't wait to see everyone there, pushing their boundaries to receive one of our winning headbands."

There are three challenges involved in Tough Mudder including:

Tough Mudder Classic - this course has over 20 obstacles and is over 15 kilometres. The obstacles include heart-pounding obstacles, challenging climbs and mud-soaked trenches. Each obstacle is designed to test your resilience and determination.

Tough Mudder Half - this course has over 12 obstacles and is over five kilometres. For those seeking a shorter but no less demanding experience, participants can expect a diverse range of obstacles that will challenge their strength, agility, and teamwork, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned athletes and those new to the Tough Mudder experience.

Tough Mudder Infinity - Only the bravest of the brave apply for the Tough Mudder Infinity, where participants face multiple laps of the punishing course.

Over the two days, Lidl Mudder is also taking place, giving children aged between five and 12 years old the chance to take on a similar challenge, as well as raising money for NSPCC.

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC community fundraising manager for the East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Lidl GB to bring to families the Lidl Mudder challenge.

Lidl Mudder returns to Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.

“By signing up for the Lidl Mudder, you’ll be fundraising for our vital Childline service and making sure every child has the chance to be heard.

“On average, a young person contacts Childline every 45 seconds and just £4 could pay for a Childline counsellor to be there, ready to listen when a child’s ready to talk about their worries and fears.”

Lidl Mudder returns to Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.

At the end of the course, each child will receive a Lidl Mudder headband.

Children taking part must be taller than 1.1 metre (3.5 foot).

Parents and carers don’t need to run the course but a parent or guardian is required to be present at Lidl Mudder for the duration of their run.

To sign up for Tough Mudder go to https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/midlands/ or for Lidl Mudder, go to toughmudder.co.uk/mud-obstacle-runs-for-kids.

Could you take on the Tough Mudder challenge? Let us know in the comments.