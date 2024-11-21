A fundraising music quiz held in memory of a toddler has raised more than £1,000.

The event was held at a packed Danish Invader on Friday for Societi - the UK Kawsaki Disease Foundation as 21 tables of quizzers answered rounds of questions set by Lee Ketteringham.

Lee was moved to stage his first public quiz by Tommy Rodgers who lost his life to the little-known condition earlier this year.

Charity music quiz organiser Lee Ketteringham

The night was held to raise money for Societi and awareness of Kawasaki Disease

Boosted by a prize raffle, the night raised £1,049.

“We had a wonderful night,” said Lee.

“We ran out of raffle tickets and had to borrow more from the landlord. It was hectic but amazing, and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Tommy Rodgers, from Stamford, was just 14 months when Kawasaki Disease claimed his life

Many local business donated raffle prizes

A gaming bundle worth almost £400 was donated by nextGen Trader as a raffle prize among many local businesses who gave prizes - Hambleton Bakery, Energy Clothing, Boutique Hampers, Garie Nigel Hairwork, Tesco’s Stamford, The Wine Bar, the George Hotel, Darren Mercer Tattoo, the Kings Head, the Millstone Inn Stamford.

Lee also wished to thank the Danish Invader for hosting the event.