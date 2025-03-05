A Stamford violinist has been named as “one to watch” by Classic FM.

Freya Goldmark features as one of the radio station’s Rising Stars of 2025.

As a soloist and lead violinist of the Ligeti Quartet, Freya is scheduled to perform concertos by Mendelssohn, Bruch and Beethoven this year alongside several performances of The Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams.

Freya Goldmark

In the past Freya has recorded with the Pet Shop Boys, Shirley Bassey and Pulp. She also founded the Stamford International Music Festival and will perform at this year’s event which runs from May 15-17 at Stamford Arts Centre.