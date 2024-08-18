A passionate author who dedicated months to perfecting his first book has celebrated its launch.

Self-published author Nathan Wilson from Stamford has released his first novel, All The Difference a Day Makes.

It follows the story of an ex-paratrooper who comes home to find his wife dead and his daughter missing.

Nathan Wilson, an author from Stamford

Nathan says it's hard to describe the novel but feels it is ‘like if Guy Ritchie were to do a love tragedy in the style of an Arctic Monkeys song’.

He said: “My original ambition was to write a story for those who don't particularly enjoy reading.

“I wanted to captivate and harness their attention and then inspire them to continue reading books.”

From the feedback he has received, readers have both cried and laughed, with many people finishing the novel within three days.

Nathan, who has a degree in songwriting, spent months writing and editing the book.

“I didn’t really do anything else,” he said.

The book is available at Walkers Bookshop in Stamford and on Amazon.





