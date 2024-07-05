A bridge over the River Welland has been badly damaged.

Eight metal struts on the pedestrian bridge at Stamford Meadows have been bent or broken.

Lincolnshire County Council has been informed about the damage and Neil McIvor from Team Stamford has taped a temporary barrier over the damaged railings.

The cause of the problem is not known.

This follows the recent repair of Broadeng Bridge over the Welland on the far side of Freeman’s Meadow after it collapsed beneath the weight of a horse.

By Connor Kinsella