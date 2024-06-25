Work is underway inside a high street building which has stood empty for more than a year.

Eagle-eyed shoppers in Stamford may have spotted changes inside the former M&Co building in the town’s High Street.

The three-storey building is currently being marketed with London-based McCullen Real Estate for £95,000 a year.

Work has started on the former M and Co building in Stamford High Street

However, work has started inside the building.

When asked about the future of the building, an estate agent for the firm said it is currently confidential.

They added that it is ‘close to being taken off the market’.

M&Co first announced it was leaving Stamford High Street in August 2020.

The unit remained vacant for two years until the high street chain returned in November 2022.

However just weeks later it was announced the Scottish firm M&Co's affairs and property were in the hands of administrators.

There remained uncertainty about the branch as it continued to advertise jobs but on April 2 last year the doors closed for good.

It was put on the market six months later.

