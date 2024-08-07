A podcaster has been named one of the best young historians in the country.

Former Stamford Endowed Schools pupil Jackson van Uden set up History with Jackson in 2021 with the aim of encouraging people to discover more about the subject.

Jackson, 25, has grown his podcast channel and website, and at the end of last month was named in BBC History Extra’s 30 Under 30 list.

History podcaster Jackson van Uden. Photo: Graham Smith

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” he said.

“It is so cool to be on the list alongside people I really respect and who I am friends with.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be considered one of the 30 best young historians in the country.”

Jackson, who specialises in totalitarianism and British monarchy, has always had a passion for history but re-discovered his love for it while completing A-Levels before going on to study it at the University of Chichester.

Since setting up the podcast he has connected with history enthusiasts across the world and seen his podcast hit the charts in several countries.



