A musician has created a book of lullabies from around the world which she will perform at a promotional event for charity.

Eleanor Turner has put together the harp arrangements of 18 lullabies including the sheet music and lyrics in 14 languages.

Lullabies for the Land will be sold to raise money for the Ghassan Abu Sittah Children’s Fund and the Middle East Children’s Alliance, both of which are supporting children in Palestine.

Eleanor Turner has published a new book to support charities in Palestine.

Eleanor will preview the music and the book at an event in her hometown of Stamford next month supported by Italian harpist Vanja Contu.

She said: “It’s a real work of all of our hearts

“In July I was arranging lullabies from around the world for students and it occurred to me that I was on the way to having enough to make a book. Fast forward to August and I had the motivation and the need to create this book of lullabies as a way to focus my grief about the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

Eleanor enlisted the help of Dima Nowarah, who is Scottish-Palestinian, to design the book cover which features a map of Palestine and the country’s symbolic flower, poppies.

Eleanor added: “We poured our whole beings into this project of love and resilience, with my musical contributions being supported and encouraged by Dima who could not have been a more inspiring and dedicated collaborator.”

The book launch will take place on Saturday, November 23 at The Blonde Beet in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, at 7pm. It will begin with a welcome drink and speeches before Eleanor and Vanja perform all 18 lullabies.

The performance will last around an hour before Eleanor is available to chat about the project and sign copies of the book. Palestinian-inspired nibbles will be provided.

Tickets cost £35 from www.tickettailor.com/events/artsinfusion

Anyone who attends will receive a commemorative postcard of the front cover. Sheet music of the lullabies will also be available.