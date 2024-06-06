A new puffin crossing is being installed on a busy main road.

Construction of a new pedestrian crossing on the A15 Main Road in Thurlby will start in early July.

Lincolnshire County Council allocated £100,000 for installing the crossing near to the Horseshoe pub.

The site on the A15 at Thurlby of the proposed puffin crossing

Previous plans placed it closer to the junction but this was felt to be unsafe and so it was moved further down the road.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “This project, which will take up to five weeks to complete, will see six new traffic signal heads installed, along with new tactile paving and road surfacing.

“Like any major roadworks, there will be some minor disruption while we build the new crossing – but our team will focus on getting the project finished as soon as possible.”

There will be daytime temporary traffic signals from 9am to 5pm as well as a three-night road closure to lay the final road surfacing at the end of July, with a diversion route via A15, A1175, A16 through Spalding and A151.

There are also plans to reduce the existing 50mph speed limit to 40mph on the A15 between Thurlby and Northorpe.



