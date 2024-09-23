People can receive information about their GP surgery by signing up to a patient group email service.

Stamford Patient Participation Group helps information flow between Lakeside Stamford patients and surgery staff.

This can include passing on details to patients about changes to health services, and feeding back patients’ thoughts and ideas to practice managers and GP partners.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road, Stamford

John Morphy-Godber, who chairs Stamford Patient Participation Group, said: “We now have an email group for Stamford Surgery patients to receive information about what's happening in our surgery and to comment on the services offered.”

He added that it would be used to keep people informed, and that in turn those receiving the emails might be able to pass on information to friends and relations who don’t use emails or social media.

To join the email list people should send a blank email (no need for subject or any text) to: stamfordppg+subscribe@groups.io

The PPG next meets tomorrow (Tuesday, September 24).