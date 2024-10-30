New guidance advising against the use of bright or garish colors on shopfronts in conservation areas, along with certain types of projecting signs, is expected to be approved by a district council.

During a meeting of South Kesteven District Council's cabinet on Tuesday (November 5), council bosses are poised to endorse the updated South Kesteven Shopfront Design Guide 2024.

The lengthy document outlines several factors for shop owners to consider when designing their fronts and highlights the importance of maintaining the district's historic and built environment.

Stamford High Street

The council currently has Shopfront Design Guidance documents for Bourne, Grantham, and Stamford, but it was deemed necessary to update the guidance due to changes in legislation and technology, as well as to expand the scope of the guidance to cover all of the district's market towns.

The document reads: "Key to successful shopfront design is recognising from the outset that a shopfront is part of a much larger building, and therefore

needs to be considered as part of its overall architectural composition.

"A new shopfront should take account of the placement, style and scale of upper-floor windows, as well as any design or structural elements which are common throughout the building."

The updated South Kesteven Shopfront Design Guide 2024 provides detailed recommendations across several sections.

Some of the key highlights include:

Colour

* A single color should be used for all major elements of the shopfront.

* Avoid using alternate colors on major features such as pilasters, stall risers, fascias, or cornices, as this can weaken the overall appearance.

* The use of a particular color on a shopfront elsewhere in the town does not guarantee it will be acceptable across all areas.

* New shopfronts within conservation areas should avoid bright or garish colors, which may detract from the appearance of surrounding traditional properties and negatively impact the conservation area.

* Businesses are encouraged to seek advice from SKDC's Conservation and Planning Team before committing to a new or altered color scheme.

Signage, Advertising, and Lighting

* On traditional frontages, lettering should be sign-written onto the fascia in a single style, ensuring readability and suitability in size and content to the fascia's detailing.

* Signage should be limited to one or two colors. Metallic colors are acceptable, but high-gloss or reflective finishes should be avoided.

* Lighting schemes for hanging signs should aim to make the light source as inconspicuous as possible.

* Rigidly fixed boards or internally illuminated boxes, while common in shopping centres, rarely add to the character of historic market towns, like those in South Kesteven, and are unsuitable for traditional shopfronts.

* Modern projecting signs, often produced to a standard size and format, should be carefully considered to respect the scale of the building and the overall appearance of the area.

Canopies and Blinds

* When designing a new shopfront, it is essential to consider the need to protect goods from sunlight damage. If a blind or awning is necessary, it should be integrated into the shopfront design from the outset.

* Canopies and blinds should be fully retractable and only pulled down when required.

* The fabric should ideally be plain, light, neutral in color, and non-reflective.

* Avoid shiny plastics and bold or contrasting colors, as these can make the blind appear overly prominent and out of place within conservation areas.

* Formal approval is required for most canopy or blind additions, and it should not be assumed that approval will be granted solely based on the canopy or blind's perceived necessity or suitability for the shop type.

At the end of 2023, Stork of Stamford on St Mary's Street faced objections from Stamford Town Council and the civic society for using a gold-yellow shade from the Dulux Heritage Range.

Members of the town council felt yellow was not an acceptable color within a conservation area.

Similarly, in February, SKDC ordered Peters’ Cleaners on St Paul's Street in Stamford to repaint their premises. The company’s choice of orange and blue paint, along with a vinyl window dressing, was felt to harm the heritage value of the listed building.

