The new head of a town school will be joining the team from Singapore.

Chris Seal will be headteacher of Stamford School from September, having been head of the senior school at Tanglin Trust School on the south-east Asian island off Malaysia.

Mark Steed will become interim principal of Stamford School for the coming academic year, following the departure of Will Phelan.

Tom Cartledge, who chairs the school governors, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Stamford.

“His exceptional track record of leadership and commitment to educational excellence makes him the perfect candidate to guide the school into its next chapter.

“Chris's vision and dynamic approach align perfectly with our values and ambitions, and we are confident he will inspire both staff and students to reach new heights.

“Chris’s appointment marks a significant step in Stamford's ongoing commitment to academic ambition, pastoral care and ensuring our Stamfordians become the very best version of themselves whilst at school.

“We very much look forward to the positive impact he will have on our school community.”

Chris said he was delighted, adding: “I am thrilled to be returning to the UK. My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed our recent stay in the beautiful town of Stamford.

“I am impressed with both the quality of facilities and the excellent students, who offered a very warm welcome to the school.

“I had the pleasure of meeting colleagues and very much hope that my experience in school leadership will add a great deal of value to the Stamford community.

“The prospect of immersing myself in the school, town and wider community is both humbling and compelling and I am very excited to start.”

Chris has spent his career working in the independent sector, including as a housemaster and director of sport at Trent College and as deputy head pastoral at Millfield.

More recently he has led two top co-educational international schools, first as principal of Shrewsbury Bangkok before moving to his current role in Singapore.