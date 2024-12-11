Hospital staff have been given a tour of new facilities being built in Stamford.

Work is on track for the new day treatment unit to open at the Ryhall Road site next summer.

Once finished the building will include three rooms for day-case procedures, three changing rooms with ensuite facilities and six recovery bays.

Work is progressing. Photo: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

Stamford Hospital’s matron Caroline Robertson was among those to be given a tour of the site by contractors from the Darwin Group. She was joined by staff from the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Chief finance officer Joel Harrison said: “Having the chance to look around really does help to bring the vision of this amazing facility to life. Seeing the space and modern feel to the building gives a sense of excitement to what we as a trust are providing for future generations.

“Once completed this unit will further enhance our healthcare offering not only to the people in and around Stamford, but to other patients within the trust’s catchment area.”

The centre should open in the summer. Photo: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

The facilities are being built on the site of the former nurses’ accommodation block next to the main hospital. They will replace the current Greenwood day treatment unit.

The west end of the Stamford Hospital site, near to the roundabout which features the Stamford Flower Club bike, has been sold to help fund redevelopment of other areas.

The buyer, Stamford-based Distinctive Developments Group Ltd, is expected to submit a planning application for housing.

The unused land and buildings were deemed by the trust to be surplus to clinical needs.

The area of the hospital site that has been sold for housing

Distinctive Developments plans to use it for housing and restore the Grade II Listed infirmary. Director Richard Evans said: “It presents a unique opportunity to achieve the beneficial re-use of a vacant listed building and to deliver high-quality, sustainable development on a brownfield site, reducing the need to build on greenfield sites around the town.

“Our vision is to transform this site whilst respecting its history and its importance to the Stamford community.”