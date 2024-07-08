A man known to markets for over 20 years will start trading at Newark Market offering each visitor a quirky and ‘surprise’ visit.

Jon Coupland, a renowned DJ on the Northern Soul scene and vinyl enthusiast has been trading up and down the country for many years and a DJ for 40 years.

Previously trading at the Stamford Market every Saturday, Jon has chosen to move his stall and his varied collection of over 65,000 records.

Owner of the record stall on Newark Market, Jon Coupland.

Not only to entertain the market and capture visitors’ attention with his collection ranging from soul, rock, 70s rock, to 60s music, reggae and punk, but he will also be live performing a DJ set at the stall.

Newark Record Stall will be playing and selling music to all tastes from 8am until 3pm.

He said: “Newark is the perfect place because of its proximity, it is very central and easy to get to.

“It is straight off the A1 for people from the north and south.

“It is a very prosperous market that they are building there, with a lot of different stalls selling a variety of items, so it is more people and the population is a lot bigger than where I was before.

“I also have a huge following all over the country and hopefully I will be having guest DJs come to the stall soon.

“People in Stamford used to come down and sit at the stall and eat their dinner and stuff and then they come to eat and say ‘that was beautiful, we loved the music you have been playing’ so I like to think I create a good atmosphere.

“The people of Newark are in for a bit of a surprise.”