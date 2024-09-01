Seats have been filled on a council after the resignation of two councillors.

There were two positions available on Stamford Town Council after Harrish Bisnauthsing, a former mayor, and Robin Morrison resigned earlier this year.

One of the seats needed an election to resolve who represents residents, with two nominations having come in for it by the closing date.

Stamford Town Hall

Anna Wotherspoon (Liberal Democrat Party) of Roman Bank, Stamford, won the seat after receiving 393 votes - 215 more than her opponent Luke Chilman (Green Party) of Glinton Road, Helpston.

Jon Lott (Green Party) of Arran Road, Stamford, took the St John’s ward seat, which was uncontested so did not require a by-election

At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (August 27) it was announced that Coun Shaun Ford, who represents All Saints’ Ward, has resigned.

A ward map of Stamford. Image: Google/Stamford Town Council

If 10 ward residents register their interest within a set amount of time the authority must hold a vote.

Otherwise candidates can apply directly under the co-option process. Applicants would make their case to the full council, who would vote on whom to accept.

Stamford Town Council is responsible for the town’s cemetery, allotments, some of the street furniture, the Recreation Ground, Stamford Meadows, the Bastion, Empingham Road Playing Fields, and Uffington Road Sports Field. It is also responsible for the toilets in Red Lion Square, and organises several community events during the year.

It should have 21 elected or co-opted members, who serve a maximum of four years before a new election is called.



