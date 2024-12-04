Marked parking bays will be created across a number of town centre streets to ease the battle for spaces between residents and visitors.

The dual-use bays will be accessible around the clock for people with a residents’ parking permit and have a two-hour restriction for all other users between 8am and 6pm.

Lincolnshire County Council approved the changes for Stamford this week, although it’s not yet known when the restrictions will come into force.

Dual parking bays will be created on Barnack Road in Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

The council report said: “Residents are subject to increasing competition with commuters and shoppers to be able to park near to their homes. The dual nature of the bays provides the opportunity for visitors to residents to park for up to two hours, and serves as limited waiting provision for those accessing the town centre for a short period.”

A public consultation took place in March this year and the council received no objections to its proposal for dual parking bays in Albert Road, Belton Street, New Cross Road, New Street and Scotgate.

Residents of Brownlow Street said they didn’t want to lose the area of currently unrestricted parking next to TC Harrison while people living in Stukeley Court, off Barnack Road, asked to be included in the residents’ permit scheme.

Dual parking bays will be created on Brownlow Street in Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

The council’s planning committee noted these concerns but unanimously backed the new parking orders at a meeting on Monday.

They also approved the addition of double yellow lines at the junction of High Street St Martins and Burghley Lane.

County councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford, said similar parking bays are being considered at the bottom of Empingham Road where it meets with Scotgate. He is also pushing for officers to include Foundry Road and the surrounding streets in its next parking review.

Dual parking bays will be created at the bottom of Albert Road in Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

What do you think of the decision? Have your say in the comments below.