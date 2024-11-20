People have until later this month to comment on a 4,500-home development that would involve the A1 being moved.

Sibson Garden Community is a plan to turn Sibson Aerodrome and surrounding land into a small town with shops, schools and a business park.

The 261 hectare site has been put forward for inclusion in the Huntingdonshire Local Plan by a master developer, Phoenix Sustainable Investments, part of Bourne-based Larkfleet Homes.

What the development might look like. Image: Phoenix Sustainable Investments

By law, Huntingdonshire District Council must review its local plan every five years, and this can include the opportunity for new development sites to be put forward.

Several new sites have been suggested, with people able to comment on them up until Wednesday, November 27.

For planning applications in your area visit publicnoticeportal.uk

If Sibson Aerodrome is redeveloped as outlined by Phoenix, a first stage would be the A1 between Nene Valley Railway’s Wansford Station and Elton Road, Water Newton, being realigned to the south-west.

The area being considered. Image: Google Maps

Homes, including retirement homes, would be built around a town centre with shops and amenities, and there would be a separate business park.

A secondary school, primary schools and a medical facility are also on the plans.

What the town centre might look like. Image: Phoenix Sustainable Investments

To comment on the proposal, people can visit tinyurl.com/SibsonPlan create log in, then visit tinyurl.com/SibsonPlan2.

If the site is adopted into Huntingdonshire Local Plan, developers would still need to gain planning permission from the council, as well as Government consent for the rerouting of the A1.

Neighbouring Peterborough City Council has been asked to consider adding 8,000 homes to Wittering, split over two sites either side of the A1. The current population of Wittering is about 3,500 people.