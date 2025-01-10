Plans have been drawn up for 268 new homes on a site once earmarked for employment.

Exeter Fields is a nine-hectare agricultural site off Empingham Road, Stamford, between the relatively new Taylor Wimpey estate and the A1.

Back in 2012 people were told the land would be used for commercial premises, helping to provide local employment opportunities.

Stamford Gateway could be built on Exeter Fields

But landowners Commercial Estates Group and Cecil Estate Family Trust eventually said there had been no commercial interest in the site, and last year suggested an alternative plan - another housing estate.

Following an initial public consultation held at Stamford Arts Centre in spring last year, the landowners have put forward an outline planning application to South Kesteven District Council for a development they call ‘Stamford Gateway’.

Details within the application, which has the reference S24/2198, reveal they would like to build 188 homes available on the open market and 80 which would be ‘affordable’.

The site bordered by the A1 to the west, Empingham Road to the north, and the Taylor Wimpey estate to the east

An 80-bed care home is also proposed, and a local centre of shops and community buildings.

In a document submitted to the council with the application, the landowners state: “Stamford Gateway will be a sustainable, residential-led, high quality and distinctive new western

gateway to Stamford that respects and enhances both the town’s historic heritage and the site’s natural assets whilst delivering a new local centre, care home and new homes.

“It will create a sense of arrival to Stamford and provide a safe and attractive pedestrian/cycle friendly public realm that is well-integrated with the surrounding settlement and wider town.

An illustrative plan of Stamford Gateway

“It will integrate the site’s existing landscape features and will offer a series of connected public open spaces and lively development frontage onto Empingham Road.

“The architectural style of Stamford Gateway will draw it cues from both Stamford’s and nearby village’s rich architectural heritage and style and will provide a flexible framework that allows an authentic interpretation that reflects the current and future needs of people.”

An artist's impression of Stamford Gateway

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.