Visitors will not be able to pay by card or contactless at a popular attraction this weekend.

People visiting Burghley House, near Stamford, will not be able to pay by card today (Saturday) or tomorrow (Sunday) due to an issue with the payment provider.

A spokesperson for Burghley House said: “Due to an unforeseen issue with our payment provider and circumstances beyond our control, our card machines are currently out of action.

Burghley House. Photo: Suzanne Moon

“Unfortunately, this means we are unable to accept card or contactless payments on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, unless we can resolve the issue over the weekend.

“We kindly ask for your patience with our visitor services team at the ticket desks, who will be working as quickly as possible to get everyone in.”