Passengers using the East Coast Main Line are being advised to check before they travel ahead of consecutive weekends of planned engineering work.

Services will be affected and London King’s Cross station closed on January 25 and 26 and February 1 and 2, as improvements are made to the track, drainage and overhead lines.

There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern services between London and Peterborough on these weekends.

East Coast Digital Programme work being carried out by Network Rail

Work is also taking place as part of the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which aims to deliver more reliable, greener journeys through the introduction of in-cab digital signalling.

Simon Pumphrey, Network Rail infrastructure director, said: “The work our teams will be carrying out over both these weekends goes well beyond regular maintenance tasks.

“This work is carefully planned to maximise the time when there are track closures, allowing us to undertake several projects at once and avoiding more frequent track closures.

“We’re sorry to passengers affected by the disruption and thank them for their patience as we make improvements that will help make the railway more reliable.”



