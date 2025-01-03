Wassailers hope their ancient tradition will promote another bumper crop of apples this year.

A wassailing event will be held at Stamford Community Orchard off Green Lane tomorrow (Saturday, January 4) from 4.30pm.

People are invited to sing to the trees, bang old saucepans, sample hot cider and hang toast onto branches.

Wassail queen Robina Hill, left, and Annie Hall, secretary of the Stamford Community Orchard Group. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There will also be seasonal songs from the Woven Chords community choir and morris dancing.

Bourne’s wassailing event will also take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 4.30pm and will be held at Bourne Community Orchard off Beech Avenue.

There will be dancing and music, hot drinks and cakes.

Bourne Borderers and the wassailing queen

‘Wassail’ comes from the Anglo-Saxon expression ‘waes haeil’, which means ‘be well’, and was a greeting between a lord of the manor and his peasant workers.

The custom of wassailing originated in cider-making areas, and traditionally took place after Christmas. The purpose was to awaken apple trees and scare away evil spirits, to encourage them to fruit well later in the year.

Those attending the wassailings are asked to dress in warm clothing and bring saucepans, a mug, wooden spoons, torches and lanterns.



