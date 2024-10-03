Rush hour motorists faced delays due to an obstruction on the A1.

The AA is reporting queuing traffic and ‘severe’ delays of more than 10 minutes on the southbound carriageway between the Colsterworth services Honey Pot Lane.

It says an obstruction has partially blocked the carriageway after the A151 Colsterworth Services junction, affecting motorists travelling between Grantham and Stamford.

National Highways reports that it expects normal traffic conditions to return between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.