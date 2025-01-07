A one-way system has been suggested for a road besieged by traffic-flow problems.

Concerns about congestion in Conduit Road, Stamford, have been raised with Lincolnshire County Council.

The issue is caused by continuous on-street parking bays from the bottom of Conduit Road to the entrance to Stamford School swimming pool and sports centre.

Anyone can park in the bays for up to two hours between 8am and 6pm, while residents who are eligible and pay for council permits can park there all day.

There is a 160 metre long parking bay between the bottom of Conduit Road and the entrance to Stamford School sports centre and swimming pool

A report written by Lincolnshire County Council officer Lauren Sheehan said: “During site visits it has been observed that within the 160 metre long continuous parking bay there is no area to pull in to allow oncoming traffic to pass, and that where the bays on both sides of the road overlap near to the access into the sports centre, a pinch point is created.

“An assessment has determined that a passing bay should be created within the long bay to assist traffic flow along Conduit Road, and that the pinch point should be eliminated.”

A proposal to remove or restrict parking outside house numbers 34, 43, 58 and 60 resulted in 19 objections. These mentioned increased competition for parking between residents and visitors to the school facilities, and that delivery vehicles and people dropping off and picking up passengers would pull into and block passing bays.

The entrance to Stamford School sports centre and swimming pool is off Conduit Road

Alternative suggestions included making parking bays exclusive to permit holders, and the introduction of a one-way order along Conduit Road.

The report continued: “There is a general view that parents and visitors to the school and sports centre generate the traffic issues in the area.

“It is believed that adequate drop off facilities should be provided within the site to alleviate these, or that staff are employed to deter parking by parents and students in Conduit Road, and to manage vehicular access in and out of the site, as was the case during covid.”

Answering the suggestions, Ms Sheehan’s report said if bays were made exclusively for permit holders, this could result in permit-holding residents of other Stamford streets making similar requests, and so changes in Conduit Road would need to be considered as part of a wider review of the scheme.

A delivery van and taxi squeeze by at the 'pinch point' outside the school sports centre entrance in Conduit Road

She adds: “One-way systems can be used to improve traffic flow but by creating a clearer route more vehicles may use it and vehicle speeds may increase.

“A two-way street is more accessible for residents who will be inconvenienced by longer journeys via the diversions required for a one-way.

“One-way flow on Conduit Road will also increase traffic volume on the surrounding network, in this case on Recreation Ground Road, and intensify turning movements at its junctions with New Cross Road and East Street.”

Looking down Conduit Road towards East Street

She also points out that how the school operates lies outside the jurisdiction of the county council.

Ms Sheehan’s conclusion is that the original proposal should be considered by Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulation committee when it meets on Monday, January 13.

Consultees for the proposal included residents - who received documents through their doors in March 2024 - the emergency services, Stamford Town Council, Delaine Buses and Stamford School.