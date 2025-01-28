Trusted health information is available at libraries across Lincolnshire.

Stamford Library was among the locations promoting the Health Information Week national campaign.

There were a wide range of books on offer including Mindfulness for Children by Sarah Rudell Beach, Feel Great Lose Weight by Rangan Chatterjee and The Illustrated Guide to Dyslexia and Its Amazing People by Kate Power and Kathy Iwanczak Forsyth.

Michelle Jolley and Linda Christian at Stamford Library

Lea Rickard, library manager, said: “There are so many ways to access information these days it can be overwhelming knowing where to start.

“Online especially there is a lot of misinformation, so for something as important as your health, knowing you are getting the right information is vital.

“Part of a public library's statutory core offer is giving access to information so we know and understand that facts matter.”

Stamford Library holds a range of hard copy and digital titles for children and young people linked to the national Reading Well scheme.

Reading Well books are all recommended by health experts, as well as people with lived experience of the topics covered and their relatives and carers.

Lea said: “The key thing is that all age groups should have access to reliable information about health rather than say randomly searching online as that can lead to misinformation, confusion and even fear.

“Whatever age we are, we all need reassurance when we are not feeling well or when we are faced with a difficult period in our lives.”

Other core libraries in Lincolnshire including Spalding, Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness and Boston also have health resources on offer.



