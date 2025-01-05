Those keen to try a new sport this new year can have a go at indoor bowls next Sunday (January 12).

From 10am until 4pm the six-rink bowls centre off Exeter Gardens in Stamford will be open to all, with coaches and club members on hand to introduce the game to potential new members of all ages.

Tuition and equipment is provided free of charge, with those coming along asked to bring flat soled shoes or trainers.

Henry Gordon, left, helping Peter Shough at last year's open day

Last year about 30 people attended the open day.

Stamford Indoor Bowls Club has more than 400 members who play socially, competitively, or both. Annual membership is £50 for adults and £10 for juniors.