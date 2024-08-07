Pockets of land are being left to go back to nature - and a council wants to know where else would benefit from rewilding.

Trials have taken place at Tattershall Drive in Market Deeping, Rutland Heights in Stamford and at Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham in a bid to restore and increase local biodiversity.

Parish councillors and South Kesteven District Councillors are now being asked to identify pockets of land in public open spaces that could benefit from being part of the project.

Cabinet member for environment, Coun Rhys Baker (Green), said: "Rewilding is a process that allows nature to take back control and as tall grasses and other plant species grow, this in turn encourages wildlife, insects, birds and mammals.

“Over time we anticipate that more species will move in to create a balanced natural environment, as well as some welcome colour.

"The idea is these areas will receive minimum essential maintenance and be allowed to grow as nature intended.

“Not everywhere is appropriate for this, as we need to take into account the recreation use of green space and safety aspects too.”

South Kesteven District Council will offer advice, as well as seeds and trees, for areas nominated for the project.

This is part of the council’s commitment to increase wildlife habitat and improve biodiversity following the declaration of a Climate Emergency.

Enquiries about the project should be emailed to climatechange@southkesteven.gov.uk



