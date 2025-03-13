An osprey which caused a flap when she landed on another bird’s nest is the first to arrive home to Rutland Water.

Osprey 25(10) arrived at the Manton Bay nest, which is monitored by a webcam, this morning (March 13).

Although she is not one of the resident Manton Bay ospreys, it isn’t the first time 25(10) has landed on the nest, which is usually occupied throughout the summer by Maya, who is the most-successful breeding female at Rutland Water, and her mate 33(11).

An osprey has arrived back at Rutland Water. Photo: Rutland Water Ospreys/Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water

Announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for Rutland Water Osprey Project said: “In 2023 she arrived before Maya, only to be kicked off the nest when Maya returned.

“We will have to wait and see what happens this year.”

More ospreys are expected to return home in the coming days after spending the winter in Africa.

The journey, which ranges from 3,000km to 4,000km, takes between three and four weeks, and is fraught with danger.

Ospreys, which feed solely on fish, can survive for up to four days without food and need such inner reserves to cross the arid Sahara Desert.

They are also shot in some countries, and have to avoid predators such as eagle owls and coyotes.

Live-streaming webcams are in place for birdwatchers to keep an eye on the birds throughout the summer and can be accessed here.

Updates on the birds are also shared on the Rutland Osprey Project Facebook page which has more than 61,000 followers.



