An osteopath has been recognised for his innovative approach to care.

Osteopath Lewis King, who practices at Total Health Clinics Stamford, has been named the 2024 Rising Star of Osteopathy, an accolade presented by the Institute of Osteopathy during an annual awards ceremony in London.

Nominated by the College of Osteopaths, Lewis was recognised for his commitment to the study of osteopathy and his dedication to advancing the profession.

Lewis King, second from the left, has been named the rising star of osteopathy

Lewis said: "It’s such an honour to receive this award from the professional body for osteopathy, and it fills me with pride that my efforts to not only help patients but contribute to the profession and wider healthcare industry have been recognised also early on in my career.

“The opportunity to work with so many fantastic patients and colleagues is a privilege, and I am excited to keep learning, sharing and educating with them all."



