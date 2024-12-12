An auction house’s newest recruit will take to the rostrum for the first time tomorrow for a charity sale.

Stamford Auction Rooms is hosting an end-of-year sale with dozens of lots being sold for good causes.

Its charity events typically raise between £1,000 and £2,000 each time.

Jessica Wall and Tessa Hoyland show off some of their favourite items.

Company director Jessica Wall hopes it will be a fun end to the year and is looking forward to seeing her junior cataloguer Tessa Hoyland in action after she joined the team two weeks ago.

Jessica said: “The charity auctions are more fun and relaxed than our regular sales. We chat to the audience more to encourage them to bid.

“At this time of year people are buying and spending more, and if they can spend some of that money with us to help support these charities, that would be wonderful.”

A Winstanley kitten could make £20 - £40. Photo: Stamford Auction Rooms.

All of the charity lots were either donated specifically for this sale or were unsold at previous auctions. Among Jessica’s favourite items going under the hammer tomorrow are a Winstanley pottery cat, a Beswick stag and a vintage card shuffler.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to a number of charities including the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Age UK, Oxfam, the RSPCA and Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Jessica also supports the Kabaka Foundation in Uganda. Her interest in the charity dates back to 2012 when she volunteered with Dr Mohammed Kibirige on a project supporting orphans and children with HIV and AIDS. Dr Kibirige went on to set up the Kabaka Foundation and Jessica has supported it ever since.

Friday’s auction will be split into two parts - the first will be a sale of silver, jewellery, wine and whiskey before the charity lots go under the hammer.

A Beswick stag is valued at £30 - £50. Photo: Stamford Auction Rooms.

The sale items can be viewed in person today (Thursday, December 12) between 10am and 4pm at Meadow View Business Park off Uffington Road or online at www.stamfordauctionrooms.com

The online auction starts at 10am tomorrow (Friday, December 13) and bidders will need to create an online account via the website to take part.