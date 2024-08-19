The lift serving a town theatre and cinema is out of action for the next six weeks.

Staff at Stamford Arts Centre have posted notices to say its lift, which avoids people having to use stairs up to its auditorium, won’t be working until the end of September.

The notices say: “We regret to inform our patrons that our lift is currently out of service and is expected to be replaced by the end of September.

Stamford Arts Centre

“During this period, access to the theatre for live events and cinema screenings will be via stairs only.”

Shows affected include Shoestring Theatre’s production, The Sweet Science of Bruising, a talk entitled Sex, Spies and Scandal, 15 films and a sell-out National Theatre Live screening of Jodie Comer in Prima Facie.

People are invited to call the box office for further information regarding access on 01780 763203.

South Kesteven District Council, which owns the arts centre in St Mary’s Street, has apologised for the inconvenience.