A fitness instructor who encourages ‘social sweating’ is opening a reformer pilates studio.

Michelle Fitzmaurice, managing director of Bounce Fit Body, is known in the Rutland and Stamford area for her fun resistance-based workouts, including trampoline fitness and boxing.

The 42-year-old is now adding a new workout to her list of classes with the opening of a reformer pilates studio, called Bed, in The Maltings off Mill Street in Oakham.

Michelle Fitzmaurice outside of her reformer pilates studio Bed

She said: “I am very passionate about what we call social sweating and creating a fun environment where people can work out.”

Michelle, a mum-of-two, added: “Reformer pilates is definitely having its moment in London and bigger cities so lots of people are aware of it.

“It’s exciting to bring it to the local area.”

Reformer pilates uses a specialist piece of equipment called the reformer bed and incorporates springs, ropes and pulleys to provide resistance.

Suitable for all ages, it can be used to tone, sculpt and strengthen as well as help with rehabilitation.

For Michelle, who often pairs her workouts with music, making exercise enjoyable is a top priority.

“I think the main thing is doing an exercise you find fun,” she said.

“If you don’t enjoy it then you won’t stick at it and feel the benefits.

“Exercise is as much for the mental as the physical so it has to be enjoyable.”

Michelle first launched her exercise classes in Stamford in 2016, adding Oakham to the mix a couple of years later, and has seen the business go from strength to strength.

Since announcing plans for the new studio Michelle has received a ‘phenomenal’ response from existing clients as well as people keen to try out something new.

Michelle had been searching for a permanent home for her fitness business for a while and is continuing to be on the lookout for a second base in Stamford.

The Oakham studio, which launches in August, has five beds and will be open seven days a week, with classes run by Michelle and two other instructors.

For more information visit @bedoakham or Michelle’s page @fitzbounce on Instagram.

