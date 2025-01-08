A paedophile who agreed to pay money for the opportunity to have sex with a 14-year-old girl has been jailed.

Andrew Fisher, 58, of Northumberland Avenue in Stamford had been speaking to a woman online to arrange for a young teenage girl to give him a massage and have sex with him.

The woman said she could bring him two 14-year-old girls to choose from and he agreed to pay £120 for an hour’s ‘appointment’ with one of them.

Andrew Fisher

However, the woman was an undercover police officer.

When Fisher arrived at the car park for the meeting in West Lake Avenue, Hampton, Peterborough, on March 3, 2022, he was instead arrested.

Fisher was found to have a condom in his pocket.

Huntingdon Law Courts. Photo: Google

In a police interview, Fisher said: “I did arrange to meet a child in Peterborough today to have sex; it was a distraction with what is going on in the world and in my life.”

On Monday (January 6), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Fisher, was jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence at a previous hearing.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Inspector George Neal said: “Fisher clearly poses a serious danger to children and I’m glad he is behind bars.

“It was very clear from the messages to our undercover officers he knew exactly what he was doing.

“And he got in his car and travelled to carry out a despicable crime.

“Thankfully, in this case, the child wasn’t real, but his vile intentions were there.”



