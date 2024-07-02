A pantomime company is on the lookout for singers, dancers and actors to perform in its Christmas show.

The Stamford Pantomime Players will stage nine performances of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs later this year.

Anyone interested in taking part can attend a script read-through next week ahead of the auditions. It takes place at Barn Hill Methodist Church off North Street in Stamford on Tuesday, July 9 from 7pm until 9pm.

Stamford Pantomime Players who performed in a previous performance of Jack and the Beanstalk

Auditions for singers and dancers will follow on Friday, July 12 from 7-9pm at the same venue. Chorus auditions for those aged eight plus start at 7pm followed by principal auditions from 8pm.

Junior dancers (aged five plus) should arrive at 7pm followed by intermediates (eight plus) at 7.35pm and seniors (14 plus) at 8.15pm. Appropriate dance clothing and footwear must be worn.

Auditions for principal parts will be held at Stamford Rugby Club, Hambleton Road, on Saturday, July 13. People may arrive any time between 10am and 1.45pm but must also have attended the singing audition the night before or be prepared to sing on the day.

Rehearsals are held weekly on Friday evenings starting on September 6 and on Tuesdays from September 10 for principal characters.

Dress rehearsals and performances will take place between Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday, January 1. Cast members must be available for all of the dates.

For more details about the show email stamfordpantomimeplayers@gmail.com