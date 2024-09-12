An outdoor service and RAF Lancaster flypast will commemorate the Battle of Britain.

A civic procession will set off from Stamford Town Hall at 10.40am on Sunday (September 15) ahead of a service at the Broad Street war memorial.

Military personnel from RAF Wittering, representatives of the Royal British Legion and cadets from 2071 squadron accompanied by Stamford Brass will then parade up Broad Street at 10.50am.

The service took place in Broad Street, Stamford

A service with readings will take place from the balcony at Browne’s Hospital before a two-minute silence is observed.

A flypast of the RAF Lancaster Bomber is also planned for 11.43am.

Broad Street and Star Lane will be closed to vehicles from 7am to 1.30pm on Sunday.



