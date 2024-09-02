A school is understood to have dropped its sixth form provision just days before pupils were due to start A-level studies.

The Deepings School in Park Road, Deeping St James has had a sixth form for more than 30 years.

But parents say they were contacted a few days ago to say education provision for children aged 16 to 18 would not restart this week at the school as planned.

The Deepings School

The school’s headteacher, its chair of governors and Anthem Trust, which runs 16 schools including The Deepings School, have been contacted for comment.

The Deepings School has had several headteachers in the past decade.

Richard Lord resigned in 2022 after six years and Alun Ebeneezer was appointed interim headteacher for a few months.

Kirstie Johnson headteacher at The Deepings School

In January 2023, Matthew Wattling was appointed by Anthem Trust, and Kirstie Johnson as the deputy headteacher. Mr Wattling became executive three months later, and Ms Johnson became headteacher.

Four teaching jobs are being advertised on The Deepings School website with a closing date of September 30, for the subjects of geography, computer science, design technology, and food technology.

The school ‘requires improvement’ according to Ofsted inspectors, who visited the school in September last year.

Has your child been affected by the school’s decision not to have a sixth form this year? Email suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk