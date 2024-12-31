Parkland on the edge of Stamford will be closed for two days because of a weather warning.

The gates to Burghley Park will remain closed today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday) following a yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office.

Gusts of up to 46mph are predicted this afternoon, reaching up to 50mph by midnight.

Burghley House near Stamford

On New Year’s Day the forecast is wet and windy.

A spokesperson for Burghley said: “We’re sorry to share that due to the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for high winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, Burghley Park will be closed on both days to ensure the safety of all visitors.

“Following routine park inspections, we hope to reopen the parkland as normal from Thursday (January 2). We apologise for the disruption and any disappointment this may cause.”