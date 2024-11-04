Medics are calling on people to join a vaccination trial in the hope of combating the debilitating symptoms of norovirus.

More commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, the illness is caused by a virus which leads to nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Most people recover within a few days but the bug can be more serious in young and elderly patients if it causes them to become dehydrated.

Lorraine Archer, Paula Goodyear and the recently-retired Dr Rhiannon Nally from the research team.

Moderna has launched a new vaccine trial for norovirus and the research department at Wansford Surgery is one of 39 UK sites chosen to take part.

Lorraine Archer, director of operations of Wansford Research Ltd, said: “We have a long history of taking part in research trials and feel that we should be able to offer our population the chance to participate in things like this. NHS England has even said it should be part of everyday practice.

“Offering people the chance to take part in trials and helping to develop vaccines is all for the greater good because anyone who has ever had norovirus will know that it’s not pleasant.”

Norovirus causes nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting. Photo: istock

Moderna hopes to recruit 25,000 participants across the world and the Wansford team is calling on anyone aged 18 plus and in generally good health to get in touch if they are interested.

The trial will take place over 25 months and participants will need to attend up to seven appointments during that time. They will either be given the investigational vaccine or a placebo jab which contains an inactive substance.

This is the final phase of the trial before Moderna can seek approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to release the vaccine for public use.

People with existing gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, colitis and oesophageal reflux are not eligible to take part.

To register your interest contact the Wansford Research team on 01780 781623. The application process closes in mid-December and you do not need to be registered at Wansford Surgery to take part.

Patients at Wansford Surgery have been assured that the trial will not have an impact on other medical services.

Lorraine added: “We’re a separate team which started out small but we’ve built up our capacity since covid to allow us to take part in these trials.

“Developing vaccines gives people greater protection against viruses which can have very serious outcomes for some people. If we can be part of that, it’s the right thing to do.

