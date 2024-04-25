A dog grooming business has made the final cut for an award.

Soap and Furry in Scotgate, Stamford has been named a finalist in the 2024 Animal Star Awards in the dog groomer of the year category.

Owner Carly Latcham, said: “I’m really proud of the team and happy to be up against other great names in the industry.”

The Soap and Furry team at Crufts

She regularly sends the team on courses or to events to improve their skills, which she believes sets her business apart.

Carly, who previously worked in the motorsport industry, set up the business in 2020 from a cabin in her Stamford garden but quickly decided to expand and opened the salon the following year.

Carly Latcham and Pippa at Soap and Furry

“The business has grown exponentially from just me and my sister to a team of four cutting for cats and dogs with a growing client base,” she said.

The Soap and Furry team will find out if they have won at the finals on November 9.



