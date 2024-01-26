People are being invited to drop in for a cuppa on ‘Time to Talk Day’.

The event is being marked by wellbeing charity MindSpace, which is opening its doors in Broad Street, Stamford, from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, February 1.

MindSpace has a welcoming, cafe-style space where people can meet and have a chat with volunteers.

Travis Vinicombe, MindSpace volunteer and Shine peer support worker and Jennie Widdop, MindSpace volunteer outside MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford

Pip Tiffin from the charity said: “Talking about mental health isn’t always easy and sometimes it’s even harder to say how you really feel.

“But a good, meaningful conversation has the power to be a turning point in someone’s life.

“We are running a drop-in day on February 1 because it’s so important to have the chance to be honest about how you are feeling and help others to do the same.

“So many of the people who have come through our doors have benefited from being able to talk to our trained listeners while they are here, which can often take a huge weight off their shoulders.”

The Mental Health Foundation recommends connecting with people and talking about feelings as a way of helping manage anxiety.

James, who has connected with other people through MindSpace, said: “I always feel better when I leave MindSpace than when I arrived.

Travis Vinicombe, MindSpace volunteer and Shine peer support worker and Jennie Widdop, MindSpace volunteer outside MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs over the past year and I often need to talk to someone confidentially about how I'm feeling and what's going on.

“The listeners are brilliant and do exactly that and it's made such a difference. The volunteers and hosts always have time for me.

“Whenever I need to talk to someone or sound them out about decisions, there is always someone ready to listen.”

For those unable to make it during the daytime, MindSpace will be continuing the ‘Time to Talk’ theme at the following evening sessions:

• After Work Connect at the Cornish Bakery in Stamford High Street from 5.30 to 7pm

• Family ‘WarmSpace’ with free hot meal at the Free Church on Kesteven Road between 4.30 and 6.30pm

• Night Light Café at MindSpace in Broad Street, open from 7.30 to 9.30pm.

Organised by national charities Mind and Rethink Mental lllness, Time to Talk Day is described as ‘a day for friends, families, communities and workplaces to come together to talk, listen and change lives’.

For more information on Time to Talk Day, visit www.timetotalkday.co.uk