The number of people sending their glad tidings by text or email may be on the rise, but for one card shop, its place in the town centre is more important than ever.

Cards For Good Causes first opened in St John’s Church off Red Lion Square in Stamford 25 years ago.

The pop-up shop has since become a staple in the town’s festive offering and has raised more than £1.2 million for charities.

Volunteers Kate Riley and Gill Clarke

Kate Riley, co-manager, who has been volunteering at the shop since it opened, said: “The thought of Christmas puts a smile on my face.

“Every time someone buys cards I know they are keeping them connected.

“People don’t want an email - they want a Christmas card.”

Cards for Good Causes has opened in St John's Church

Kate spotted an appeal for volunteers ahead of the card shop opening in 1999, and as she was already working in an administrative role full time at Peterborough City Hospital, she took on the Saturday shifts.

As the daughter of a shopkeeper, Frank Riley of Riley’s in Maiden Lane, Kate had plenty of retail experience and was keen to return to a customer-facing role.

“I like the variety and being able to help people,” she said.

The shop has been closed just one year in the past 25, which was due to a leaky church roof, and adapted to click and collect so customers could continue to get their cards during covid.

Cards for Good Causes has opened in St John's Church

Similar to many industries, the pandemic was ‘a great blow to Cards For Good Causes’ and one it is only just recovering from.

St John’s Church will also be host to an annual Christmas tree festival from November 22 to December 15, organised by Stamford and District Lions Club.

President of the Lions Club, Gill Clarke, volunteers at the card shop and believes the two good causes help each other.

“It is a fantastic atmosphere when the trees are up,” she said.

“It is wonderful to know you are putting a smile on someone’s face.”