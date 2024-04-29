Flood alerts have been issued across the area.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for Welland Valley affecting the Stamford area and the Willow Brook, which covers villages in East Northamptonshire.

Following heavy rainfall yesterday (Sunday, April 28), the watercourses are rising, which could lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river.

A stock image of flooding. Photo: iStock

Water levels are expected to remain high throughout the next few days.

People are asked to ‘be prepared’ and avoid using footpaths near watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.



