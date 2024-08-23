Plans for a new commercial building have been given the go ahead.

South Kesteven District council has approved planning permission for a one-storey building on land next to Birdy’s Fish and Chips in Lincoln Road, Stamford.

The plot was previously occupied by a garage but is currently empty.

A shop could be built next to Birdy's Fish and Chips in Stamford

The planning consent would allow the building to be used as a shop or office with opening hours restricted to 8am to 6.30pm on weekdays, 8am to 5.30pm on Saturdays and 9am to 1pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

