An application for 120 new homes could be given the go-ahead next week.

Bellway Homes wants to develop land behind Aldi supermarket in Uffington Road, Stamford, which lies between 200 newly built homes on the former Mirrlees Blackstone site, and Mole Country Stores.

The access road which links Asda car park with Uffington Road would be extended to serve the 120 homes, a mixture of one through to four-bedroom properties with gardens and car parking. Some homes would be designated ‘affordable’.

The former FH Gilman buildings, which would be replaced by housing. Photo: Strutt and Parker

The site is part of the former FH Gilman, which went into administration in March 2014 and has two large warehouses and some hardstandings.

The area is on the adopted South Kesteven Local Plan, although this plan had suggested there would only be 160 homes across the FH Gilman and Mirrlees Blackstone site combined.

An overview of the site, taken during the construction of Aldi. Photo: Goole Maps

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee is due to discuss the application in Grantham on Thursday.